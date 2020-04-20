Avis Budget Car Rental lays off, furloughs 163 workers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Avis Budget Car Rental has furloughed or laid off 163 employees due to lost business from the spread of the coronavirus.

The employees work at 10482 Natural Bridge Road and at 12000 Missouri Bottom Road, according to the notice filed with state.

Furloughs will continue indefinitely, the company said, but are intended to last less than six months.

Black Bear Diner in St. Charles also gave notice that it has furloughed 38 employees, mostly servers. The company said it hopes the workers will be back on the job within six months.

And four local employees of the bankrupt Pinnacle Healthcare System have lost their jobs. The company closed its Blue Valley Surgical Associates clinic at 7220 Watson Road, along with other clinics around the state.