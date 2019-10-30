Ballpark Village announced three new tenants for its second phase, fast-nearing completion.
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and retailer Baseballism will open in the ground floor of the Live! by Loews hotel building, a 216-room hotel being built near Eighth and Clark streets that is set to open in the first quarter of 2020.
Sports & Social – St. Louis will anchor the three-story retail building under construction next to the already-open first phase of Ballpark Village. The concept will fill 9,000 square feet with a restaurant and games such as ping pong, darts, skee-ball and foosball. That building's other large tenant, Onelife Fitness, is expected to open at the beginning of next year.
The 29-story luxury residential tower, One Cardinal Way, is slated to open in the second quarter of 2020.
The $260 million second phase of Ballpark village is being developed by Baltimore-based Cordish Companies and the St. Louis Cardinals. The developers said that the 75,000 square feet of ground floor dining, entertainment and retail space within the second phase expansion is already 92% leased.
This month, professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which had its St. Louis office at Bank of America Plaza a block away, moved into the office building developed as part of the second phase. The office building also said boutique investment bank ButcherJoseph & Co. moved into the building. They had been located in Clayton.