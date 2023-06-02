MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Real estate investment firm Bamboo Equity Partners has launched a new company to provide a "one-stop shop" of development services.

The new company, Artori Group, will tap Bamboo Equity Partners and its affiliated brokerage, architecture and construction companies to streamline the commercial real estate process. Artori Group aims to target the "middle market," or smaller businesses, companies and investors with portfolios under $500 million, said CEO Dan Dokovic.

"Traditionally, you must have multimillion-dollar portfolios or dozens of properties to tap into full-service firms like ours," Dokovic said. "Smaller businesses, institutions and investors deserve access to these opportunities, too, and we can deliver them with hands-on support and top-tier results.”

The launch of Artori Group is the latest step Maryland Heights-based Bamboo Equity Partners has taken as it plots its expansion from a local real estate firm to cross-country investor and developer. The company is now in multiple states and has grown its family of companies to include architecture firm Oakline Studio and contractor McClain Construction, in addition to its longstanding Intelica CRE brokerage firm.

Artori Group will serve as an umbrella organization to package its services and will operate through the Midwest, Southeast and Mountain areas of the U.S. with offices in Denver; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

"It's reaching the customer that typically would not reach out to us just because we're just in St. Louis," Dokovic said.