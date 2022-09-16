 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bamboo Equity Partners sells warehouses to Edwardsville, Cincinnati buyers

  • 0
11147 Dorsett Road

This facility at 11147 Dorsett Road was one of three manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities Bamboo Equity Partners sold to Edwardsville-based Fireside Financial.

 Bamboo Equity Partners

A local real estate investment firm has sold a collection of warehouses in two separate deals to investors in Edwardsville and Cincinnati.

Maryland Heights-based Bamboo Equity Partners sold three industrial properties to Fireside Financial, a Metro East investment firm. Those properties — 11147 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights; 865 Hoff Road in O’Fallon, Missouri; and 3080 Elm Pointe Drive in St. Charles — are all triple net properties where the tenant is responsible for more expenses that an owner would otherwise cover like property taxes, insurance premiums and maintenance costs.

“It’s great real estate with great yields,” said Dan Dokovic, managing principal of Bamboo.

Dokovic declined to disclose a sales price, citing a confidentiality clause with Fireside Financial. Fireside did not respond to a request for comment.

People are also reading…

In a separate deal, Bamboo sold a series of small industrial buildings, at 9461-9601 Dielman Rock Island Industrial Drive in Olivette, to Cincinnati-based Riverside Realty Capital for around $4 million.

Dokovic said those properties offer industrial space as small as 1,000 square feet per unit, a challenging footprint to find.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: 'Woke' investing provokes a political backlash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News