Bamboo Equity Partners sells warehouses to Edwardsville, Cincinnati buyers

A local real estate investment firm has sold a collection of warehouses in two separate deals to investors in Edwardsville and Cincinnati.
Maryland Heights-based Bamboo Equity Partners sold three industrial properties to Fireside Financial, a Metro East investment firm. Those properties — 11147 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights; 865 Hoff Road in O’Fallon, Missouri; and 3080 Elm Pointe Drive in St. Charles — are all triple net properties where the tenant is responsible for more expenses that an owner would otherwise cover like property taxes, insurance premiums and maintenance costs.
“It’s great real estate with great yields,” said Dan Dokovic, managing principal of Bamboo.
Dokovic declined to disclose a sales price, citing a confidentiality clause with Fireside Financial. Fireside did not respond to a request for comment.
In a separate deal, Bamboo sold a series of small industrial buildings, at 9461-9601 Dielman Rock Island Industrial Drive in Olivette, to Cincinnati-based Riverside Realty Capital for around $4 million.
Dokovic said those properties offer industrial space as small as 1,000 square feet per unit, a challenging footprint to find.
