Bankruptcy court judge moves St. Alexius Hospital sale forward

Second sale in two years

In 2018 St. Alexius Hospital's previous owner, Florida-based Promise Healthcare Group, filed for bankruptcy. In January last year, the bankruptcy court authorized Promise to sell its ownership stake to hospital management company Americore Holdings.

Americore owned St. Alexius for less than a year before also filing for bankruptcy.

In June, one of Americore's lenders — The Third Friday Total Return Fund — submitted a proposal to consolidate St. Alexius and the rest of Americore's assets and take ownership for $47 million, according to court documents. The proposed purchase price included $22 million in cash and a $25 million credit bid.

Fox and her legal counsel said during a hearing Wednesday that Third Friday was not a qualified bidder for the hospital, arguing that it had not proven it had the financial backing to complete the acquisition.

Americore's bankruptcy case includes three other facilities either owned or formerly owned by the company: Izard County Medical center, a critical access hospital in northern Arkansas; Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania, which was reportedly shut down in December 2019; Pineville Medical Center, in Kentucky.

Changes ahead?