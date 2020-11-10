 Skip to main content
Bass Pro Shop facing lawsuit over alligator meat purchases
Bass Pro Shop facing lawsuit over alligator meat purchases

Aligator

Young alligator near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (123rf.com)

 Peter Lakomy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops is being sued by a Louisiana seafood company that alleges the outdoor retailer did not buy enough alligator meat.

Big Pop’s Fresh Louisiana Seafood alleges in a federal lawsuit filed last week that Bass Pro agreed to buy 600,000 pounds of alligator meat, starting in 2016.

The company said Missouri-based Bass Pro breached its contract by buying only 283,432 pounds during the four-year contract, which expired in July.

According to the lawsuit, Big Pop said it lost more than $75,000 during the contract. The seafood distributor is seeking damages from Bass Pro.

A spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops said the company does not comment on litigation, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Online court records indicate the case has been assigned to the federal courts mediation program.

