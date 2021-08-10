Bass Pro Shops to add third St. Louis location in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS — Bass Pro Shops is coming to south St. Louis County.

The Springfield-based outdoor retailer said Tuesday it would open its third store in the region at the southeast corner of Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard, next to The Tile Shop and a Longhorn Steakhouse.

The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.

The company said it expects the new store to open sometime in the second half of next year and employ more than 100 people.

Bass Pro bought competitor Cabela's in 2017.

