JEFFERSON CITY — Bayer AG plans to bring 500 jobs to Creve Coeur, Gov. Mike Parson said from his office on Tuesday.
The announcement comes three years after Bayer's $63 billion acquisition of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto Co., which generated worry that the merger would result in local job losses.
In September 2016, after the two companies announced the merger, Monsanto said it employed 4,100 people in the St. Louis region.
State and company officials said Tuesday that in addition to retaining 4,400 jobs currently in the St. Louis region, it would add 500 more; the average annual salary of the new jobs will be $110,000, officials said.
The state has offered tax incentives totaling $44 million for the company to retain the 4,400 jobs already here and to add 500 more.
Bayer began integrating Monsanto into its corporate structure last August.
This article will be updated.