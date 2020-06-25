Bayer bets on science in bid to prevent future Roundup lawsuits

While many details of the proposal have yet to be released by Bayer and approved by a federal judge, the plan calls for an independent panel of scientific experts, who will likely be chosen and agreed upon by both sides.

The company will pay $1.25 billion to support the panel’s research, an amount that does not include any payouts to settle future lawsuits.

The scientific review process is expected to take at least four years, and findings by the panel would be binding on Bayer and anyone who has used Roundup before Wednesday but not developed cancer.

If the panel finds glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic, those users could not sue.

If the panel determines glyphosate causes cancer, however, Bayer could face a flood of new lawsuits, with potential damages determined at a later stage. Bayer on Wednesday said the lead plaintiffs’ lawyers have agreed to its plans, but Reuters was not immediately able to reach those attorneys for comment.

Lawyers for Roundup cancer claimants in the past have alleged that Bayer manipulated scientific studies and deceived the scientific community, claims Bayer denies.

Company executives on calls with reporters and analysts on Wednesday repeatedly said the science was in their favor.