Bayer Crop Science reports overall financial gains for 2020, despite slip in sales
Bayer reported overall annual and quarterly gains for its crop science division Thursday, ahead of an investor call to discuss year-end financial results for 2020.

The German company said that the improved performance came when adjusted for factors such as currency effects, which can be swung by the value of the euro, for instance. And while income for the company's agricultural unit fell in North America, it was offset by growth in other regions, such as Latin America and Asia.

The earnings came despite an overall decrease in revenue from the company's crop science arm, which saw sales fall to less than $5.1 billion in the final quarter of 2020 — a drop of more than 10% from the approximately $5.7 billion it earned in the same period a year prior. Similarly, the division saw its annual sales slip by 5%, from $24.2 billion in 2019, to slightly more than $23 billion in 2020.

Bayer Crop Science has its global seeds and traits headquarters in Creve Coeur, at the former campus of Monsanto, which the company acquired in 2018. 

This story will be updated.

In this May 23, 2016 file picture the Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin, Germany.   (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 Markus Schreiber
