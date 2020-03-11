Bayer employees tests negative for coronavirus. Creve Coeur campus to reopen

CREVE COEUR — Bayer said late Wednesday that an employee's test for coronavirus came back negative, prompting the company to announce it would reopen its campus here, which includes its Global Seeds and Traits headquarters, on Thursday.

"It’s now been confirmed that the employee in the Creve Coeur site tested negative," the company said in an unattributed statement. "Those with whom this employee was in contact while on site also continue to show no symptoms. There continue to be no confirmed cases of coronavirus for any of our U.S. employees."

The company learned on Sunday that an employee at the site was "under investigation for coronavirus infection."

The agribusiness giant announced Monday it was closing its suburban campus, plus a nearby office of subsidiary The Climate Corporation, and two additional Bayer campuses in New Jersey, to allow for precautionary cleaning. Other company facilities, such as its crop research campus in Chesterfield, remained open.

Bayer did not release details on Wednesday about the local individual tested nor the circumstances of what the company called the employee's "direct known exposure" to the virus.

The Creve Coeur site's child care center would also reopen Thursday, the company said. Campus employees would still have an option to work from home for the remainder of the week.