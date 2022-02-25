Bayer 'exploring' sale of Creve Coeur campus

CREVE COEUR — Agribusiness giant Bayer is marketing a portion of its longtime mid-St. Louis County campus for sale as the company weighs how much office space it needs in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayer occupies several buildings on the west and east sides of Lindbergh Boulevard in Creve Coeur, just south of Olive Boulevard. The company, known as Monsanto before Bayer's 2018 acquisition, said it does not believe it will need as much office space with employees choosing to work some days from home.

The pandemic has affected how Corporate America works as employees have transitioned to work from home. Bayer is the latest major St. Louis-area company to market its campus for sale. Last year, shoe company Caleres put its Clayton headquarters on the market. Caleres has not yet found a buyer, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

Bayer is seeking offers for its buildings west of Lindbergh. Its property on the east side — as well as its research facility in Chesterfield — are not included, spokeswoman Susan Luke said in a statement.

"We envision a future that will allow us to collaborate in different ways and will ultimately require less physical office space than before," Luke said in the statement.

The St. Louis area will remain the company's global headquarters for Bayer's crop science division.

