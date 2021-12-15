Bayer faces class action suit over Monsanto takeover, German law firm says

BERLIN — Bayer faces a billion-dollar investor class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of Monsanto, the law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft said on Wednesday.

Tilp said it was representing more than 250 institutional investors and a large number of private investors who believed Bayer misled them about the economic risks of the $63 billion acquisition in 2018 and are demanding damages.

The value of the lawsuits amounts to more than one billion euros ($1.13 billion), the law firm said.

Tilp said it believed Bayer deceived shareholders about the risks of consumer lawsuits pending in the United States linked to the glyphosate-containing weedkiller Roundup, which was brought into the company with the Monsanto acquisition.

Bayer said any complaints were unfounded.

“Bayer has complied with the law and with its disclosure requirements,” the group said. “We will therefore defend ourselves.”