Bayer faces class action suit over Monsanto takeover, German law firm says
BERLIN — Bayer faces a billion-dollar investor class action lawsuit in Germany over the takeover of  Monsanto, the law firm Tilp Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft said on Wednesday.

Tilp said it was representing more than 250 institutional investors and a large number of private investors who believed Bayer misled them about the economic risks of the $63 billion acquisition in 2018 and are demanding damages.

The value of the lawsuits amounts to more than one billion euros ($1.13 billion), the law firm said.

Tilp said it believed Bayer deceived shareholders about the risks of consumer lawsuits pending in the United States linked to the glyphosate-containing weedkiller Roundup, which was brought into the company with the Monsanto acquisition.

Bayer said any complaints were unfounded.

“Bayer has complied with the law and with its disclosure requirements,” the group said. “We will therefore defend ourselves.”

In the United States, Bayer is defending itself against thousands of lawsuits by Roundup users because of the alleged carcinogenic effect of the drug. Bayer has always rejected this. ($1 = 0.8884 euros)  

BAYER AG CORPORATE LOGO SIGN

The Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 23, 2016.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 The Associated Press
