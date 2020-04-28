Bayer faces second investor reckoning over glyphosate litigation

In the run-up to the event, leading shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended a vote in favor of management and the supervisory board, seeing no evidence that fiduciary duties were breached in 2019.

Glass Lewis, another major proxy advisor, has said investors should abstain because Roundup proceedings were still pending.

Mutual fund firm Deka Investment, one of Bayer’s largest German shareholders, said it would give management a vote of approval this time because Bayer had reacted to investor criticism. Deka had given them a thumbs-down last year.

“But with this vote we make an urgent call to bring clarity soon in the matter of litigation,” said Ingo Speich, Deka’s head of sustainability and corporate governance.

Bayer on March 27 became the first German company to announce a move to hold its AGM online shortly after the German government laid the ground for such a switch.

Shareholders were only able to hand in written question in advance and are stripped of the opportunity to voice their views on management in front of fellow investors as is the norm in a regular meeting.