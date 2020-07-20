Bayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced

NEW YORK — Bayer AG failed to persuade a California appeals court to overturn a verdict favoring a school groundskeeper who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused his cancer but reduced the amount of damages by 74% to $20.5 million.

The decision by the California Court of Appeal came after a San Francisco jury had in August 2018 awarded $289.2 million to the plaintiff Dewayne Johnson for his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a sum later cut by the trial judge to $78.5 million.

Johnson’s case is separate from Bayer’s agreement on June 24 to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle nearly 100,000 lawsuits in the United States linking glyphosate-based Roundup to cancer.

If upheld, the verdict and payout could make it harder for Bayer to resolve lawsuits by other plaintiffs.

The German drugs and pesticides company inherited liability for the lawsuits when it bought Creve Coeur-based Monsanto Co., which had produced Roundup, for $63 billion in 2018.

In a statement, Bayer called Monday’s decision “a step in the right direction” but said it may appeal to the California Supreme Court, calling the verdict inconsistent with the evidence and the law.