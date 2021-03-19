Bayer’s phosphate mine company in Idaho agrees to clean up waste to settle lawsuit

The proposed agreement states the cleanup work would include putting a cover on more than 500 acres of the site where waste was left behind, installing barriers to intercept and treat contaminated groundwater and building wetland treatment cells to clean up any contaminated seepage or springs.

Southeastern Idaho contains large phosphate deposits. There are several mines in the area that have operated by different companies over the last 100 years.

Investigations into the possibility that waste from the phosphate mines in the region could be hurting humans began in 1996, after several horses pastured in the area developed selenium poisoning and had to be put down. Environmental regulators began examining each of the mining sites to determine the impact of any waste.

Ultimately, the investigation found that the mines left dangerous contamination behind, including toxic substances such as selenium, arsenic, uranium, radium and radon. During the last century, those wastes have run into the region’s water sources, concentrated inside some of the plants in the area and exposed insects and amphibians through the waterways and sediment.