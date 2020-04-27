Bayer says it’s taking tougher stance in glyphosate settlement talks because of downturn

FRANKFURT — Bayer said the economic downturn and the need to preserve cash means it is taking a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose.

The pandemic has significantly slowed the mediation process, the German drugs and pesticides company said in a statement on Monday.

“The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently,” Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

“This applies now more than ever,” he added, citing a looming recession and considerable liquidity challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer reached 52,500, up from 48,600 in February, the company added.

Bayer denies claims that Roundup — or its active ingredient glyphosate — cause cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown it to be safe for human use.