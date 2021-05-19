Bayer seeks approval of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims

The settlement would create a class of potentially millions of people who have been exposed to Roundup at home or work but who are not sick or who have not retained a lawyer.

Roundup users can opt out in the coming months and retain their full legal rights. Those who become part of the class would be eligible for free medical exams and up to $200,000 if they develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma during the agreement’s four-year period.

The agreement would pause all litigation for four years and prevent class members from seeking punitive damages if they refuse compensation and ultimately decide to sue.

The stakes are high. Glyphosate-based weedkillers dominate the market and sales have boomed with the introduction in the 1990s of genetically modified “Roundup Ready” crops that resist the herbicide.

Critics of the settlement say the proposal would unfairly limit consumers’ legal rights.

“It is an unconscionable gift to Monsanto,” said an objection to the settlement by 93 personal injury law firms.

Bayer has said the law has been misapplied in the three cases that went to trial, each of which resulted in tens of millions of dollars for plaintiffs.