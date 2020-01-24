Bayer shares climb on report of possible glyphosate settlement as fourth trial begins in St. Louis

FRANKFURT — Shares in seeds and pesticides maker Bayer opened 2.3% higher on Friday, driven by a report on a possible out-of-court settlement of a U.S. jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.
Bloomberg said late on Thursday that lawyers for some plaintiffs were discussing deals that could lead to a total payout of about $10 billion.
Bayer said in October it was facing 42,700 U.S. plaintiffs seeking damages, more than twice the tally in July and potentially raising any future settlement.
Bayer, also the owner of Yasmin birth control and Claritin allergy relief brands, is widely expected to eventually buy itself out of the litigation, with analysts estimating the size of a future settlement at $8 billion-$12 billion.
Traders said the market likes the idea of Bayer settling the litigation.
“It would get rid of the problem in one go,” one said, adding that a number of questions were still unanswered.
A Bayer spokesman said the mediation process under court-assigned mediator Ken Feinberg was continuing diligently and in good faith.
“There is also no certainty or timetable for a comprehensive resolution,” he added.
In a sign that some plaintiff attorneys are keeping up the pressure on Bayer, a fourth U.S. jury trial is scheduled to begin on Friday in St. Louis.
The lawsuit marks the first multi-plaintiff trial in the litigation over whether glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is carcinogenic. It’s also the first trial being held outside of California, taking place in the hometown of Monsanto, which developed Roundup and was acquired by Bayer in a $63 billion deal in 2018.
Three consecutive juries have found Bayer liable for causing cancer. Bayer is appealing those verdicts.
Bayer’s share price has tumbled since the first verdict in August 2018, and the company is currently negotiating with lawyers to settle the entire litigation.
While most plaintiffs’ lawyers have agreed to postpone trials pending negotiations, some have decided to pursue their clients’ day in court.
The case in Missouri’s Circuit Court for the 22nd Judicial Circuit is scheduled to last several weeks, with both sides presenting extensive scientific evidence through expert witnesses.
Bayer denies all allegations that Roundup or glyphosate causes cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown the world’s most widely used weed killer to be safe for human use and noting that regulators around the world have approved the product.
“At the end of the day, this trial should come down to the weight of the science, and we remain confident in the extensive scientific record and regulatory assessments that support the safety of our glyphosate-based herbicides and that they do not cause cancer,” the company said in a statement.
The case involves the claims of Bryce Batiste from Louisiana, Ann Meeks from Florida, Glen Ashelman from Pennsylvania and Christopher Wade, a St. Louis resident. All four have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cell cancer that plaintiffs in the litigation allege is caused by Roundup.
Some legal experts said Bayer could benefit from a home advantage in the St. Louis trial, where Monsanto has century-old roots. But juries in the city are also known to dole out massive damages awards against large corporations.
Includes reporting by Tina Bellon of Reuters.