Bayer shares climb on report of possible glyphosate settlement as fourth trial begins in St. Louis

In a sign that some plaintiff attorneys are keeping up the pressure on Bayer, a fourth U.S. jury trial is scheduled to begin on Friday in St. Louis.

The lawsuit marks the first multi-plaintiff trial in the litigation over whether glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is carcinogenic. It’s also the first trial being held outside of California, taking place in the hometown of Monsanto, which developed Roundup and was acquired by Bayer in a $63 billion deal in 2018.

Three consecutive juries have found Bayer liable for causing cancer. Bayer is appealing those verdicts.

Bayer’s share price has tumbled since the first verdict in August 2018, and the company is currently negotiating with lawyers to settle the entire litigation.

While most plaintiffs’ lawyers have agreed to postpone trials pending negotiations, some have decided to pursue their clients’ day in court.

The case in Missouri’s Circuit Court for the 22nd Judicial Circuit is scheduled to last several weeks, with both sides presenting extensive scientific evidence through expert witnesses.