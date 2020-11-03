Bayer takes $10 billion write-down, says cost of settling Roundup lawsuits could reach $2 billion

FRANKFURT — Bayer is facing a double hit from a higher legal bill for claims relating to weedkiller Roundup as well as 9.25 billion euros ($10.82 billion) in impairments on agriculture businesses, much of it related to its acquisition of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto in 2018.

The company said the write-downs, driven by weaker demand from farmers due to low biofuel prices, plus an increase of about $750 million in the costs of settlement terms with U.S. plaintiffs over Roundup, resulted in a loss before interest and tax of 9.4 billion euros in the third quarter.

Bayer was caught up in litigation over Roundup, based on the herbicide glyphosate, as a result of its takeover of Monsanto for about $63 billion, which made it the world’s largest supplier of seeds and pesticides.

“The impact of the (coronavirus) pandemic is placing additional strain on our Crop Science Division. We are also facing negative currency effects,” Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said.

Nickl said a massive depreciation of the Brazilian real was weighing heavily on business in the world’s second-largest agricultural market.