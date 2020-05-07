Beer giant A-B InBev sees tough times ahead, but some light in China

BRUSSELS — Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker with North American headquarters in St. Louis, forecast a “materially worse” second quarter as coronavirus restrictions curb drinking across the globe, although China was showing early signs of recovery.

The brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois sold 9.3% less beer and other drink than a year ago in the first three months of 2020, but this decline worsened to about a third in April as bars and restaurants closed and some production halted.

At one extreme, South Africa banned sales of alcohol at the end of March and Peru closed down beer production and sale until the end of April, while many stores in Mexico were out of stock after breweries were shut.

The Belgium-based beer maker did say, however, there were early signs of recovery in China and South Korea as restaurants, and to a lesser extent clubs, began reopening from mid-March.

The company’s drinks volumes in China were down 46.5% in January-March, but only 17% lower in April.

A-B InBev has already scrapped its guidance for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and proposed halving its final 2019 dividend, along with taking other cost-saving measures.