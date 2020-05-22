Belden removes CEO, appoints COO in place

ST. LOUIS — Global networking supplier Belden Inc. has replaced its CEO, the company announced on Friday.

The board promoted Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Roel Vestjens to president and CEO. Longtime chief executive John Stroup will become executive chairman.

“It has been a great privilege to lead Belden for nearly 15 years. I am proud of what we accomplished and how well-positioned the company is for continued success,” Stroup said in a statement. “We made great progress in transforming the company, installing a disciplined business system and lean enterprise culture, and building a solid foundation for future success.”

Vestjens praised Stroup's leadership and mentoring.

“This is a time of incredible opportunity for Belden, and I am laser focused on driving growth and value creation,” he said.

Stroup and lead independent board Director David Aldrich both said the succession was planned.

Vestjens joined Belden in 2006 as director of marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has since been promoted into sales and marketing, operations, and general management in business units in North America and Asia-Pacific. He has served as Belden’s chief operating officer since July.