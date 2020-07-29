Belden second-quarter results top expectations

CLAYTON — Belden Inc. on Wednesday reported sharp declines in second-quarter earnings and revenues, but still managed to exceed expectations.

The Clayton-based communications equipment company reported a loss of $67.9 million, or $1.52 per share. That compared unfavorably with net income of $42.2 million, or 84 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Still, when adjusted to account for discontinued operations and amortization costs, earnings came to 46 cents per share, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

Revenue fell nearly 23% to $424.8 million.

The company’s shares are trading up nearly 5.5% Wednesday morning.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month