Beloved Alton businesswoman leaves a legacy of smiles and hugs

ALTON — It wasn’t just the chicken salad and pies, it was the hospitality and that megawatt smile.

Yvonne Campbell, 44, died Wednesday in Jamaica after suffering injuries in a crash on Saturday. She was the owner of My Just Desserts, a longtime Alton bakery and restaurant.

Campbell, her twin sister, Evelyn Campbell, her daughter Nakiyah Jackson and friends were in Jamaica to celebrate Jackson’s birthday. They were in a tourist van that collided head-on with a truck in Hanover Parish, according to an article in the Jamaica Observer. Eight people were injured, including several in Campbell’s party.

“She was a sweet, loving, lovable person. It’s devastating,” said Alton Mayor David Goins, who counted Campbell among his and his wife’s friends.

“The community loved her,” he said. “People from all walks of life came to her restaurant, whether they were local or from elsewhere.”

My Just Desserts has been in business for more than 30 years. With a prime location on the doorstep to the Alton downtown business district and a view of both the Mississippi River and the Argosy Casino Alton, it has been a draw to local residents and tourists alike.

Campbell began working there when she was just 14, according to her sister. She received a culinary degree from Southwestern Illinois College, and when she returned to the restaurant she told then-owner Ann Badasch that she wanted to own her own business some day, Evelyn Campbell said.

When Badasch retired just over four years ago, she sold My Just Desserts to Campbell.

Longtime patron Madeleine Heberling called Campbell kind, loving, hard-working and inspirational. Heberling and her husband wanted a three-tier cheesecake for their wedding, a culinary feat that other people told them was impossible.

“For Ms. Campbell, nothing was impossible,” she said. The cake she made is one of their fondest memories of the day.

Going out of her way to help others was just the way she was, her sister said.

“She never met a stranger,” Evelyn Campbell said. “She was unforgettable. A hard worker. Always stood on her faith.”

It was that — her strong and sure Christian faith — that perhaps beat the strongest in her.

Campbell had three children.

“We were everything she had,” said Jackson, her daughter.

Campbell was a member of the board of directors of Alton Main Street. Executive Director Sara McGibany said, “She would never turn down any opportunity to donate or volunteer. She was ever-present.”

She was also quick with a hug. “I think that is the main thing she was known for, giving monster hugs,” McGibany said.

News of Campbell’s death spread quickly and prompted an outpouring of support on social media.

“This is such a huge loss to anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her,” wrote Carrie Carpunky. “She never had a shortage of smiles and, God, I am going to miss those amazing hugs.”

Other posts called her “a beautiful lady, inside and out,” and “a bright light and a charming ambassador.”

One of Jackson’s friends, De’Airra Scruggs, was in the van during the crash and is still in critical condition. Scruggs, 28, is in the Intensive Care Unit at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with a spinal injury, among others, said her sister Christina Seward.

“It’s going to be a long journey for her,” Seward said.