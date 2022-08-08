Benson Hill inks deal with ADM to market soy protein ingredients, as demand surges

Local "food tech" company Benson Hill on Monday announced another prominent business deal aimed at helping meet surging demand for soy and plant-based protein — this time with food-processing giant ADM.

Benson Hill, the emerging agricultural technology company based in Creve Coeur, agreed to a long-term partnership with ADM, also known as Archer-Daniels-Midland, to scale up the availability of "innovative" soy ingredients destined to serve "a variety of plant-based food and beverage markets," according to a joint announcement from the companies.

Through the deal, ADM will process and commercialize a set of proprietary ingredients derived from "ultra-high" protein soybeans developed by Benson Hill. The companies described the move as one that helps advance "an exciting new frontier in taste, texture, nutrition, and functionality for alternative protein" — a field that is expected to steadily gain market share over the coming years.

“The global trends of food security and sustainability are driving significant and ongoing demand growth for alternative proteins: Alternative meat and dairy sales alone are expected to grow 14% a year, reaching $125 billion by 2030," said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods, in a release.

“This partnership with ADM represents a major milestone in advancing our business to its next stage of growth," added Benson Hill CEO Matt Crisp.

It's the latest deal that Benson Hill has reached with a high-profile food producer. In April, the company secured an agreement to supply soy ingredients to Kellogg’s line of MorningStar Farms vegetarian and vegan foods. And Benson Hill has worked with other well-known clients in the past, such as helping chocolate giant Mars in its efforts to develop cacao trees that are better able to withstand threats from disease and climate change.