CREVE COEUR — Bethesda Health Group has signed a long-term lease for a new headquarters in Creve Coeur.

Bethesda, a nonprofit senior living care operator, will move from its current location on Corporate Hill in Des Peres to its new headquarters at 12101 Woodcrest Executive Drive this summer.

The new space is 6 miles north and slightly smaller at 24,000 square feet. But the new office will have “more efficient space” for Bethesda’s corporate leaders, and about 75 employees will work from this location, officials said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brandon Wappelhorst of commercial real estate firm Sansone Group represented Bethesda in the deal.

“We always work to ensure administrative and overhead costs are managed and that we are good shepherds of the trust and investment our donors and funders place in us,” the company said in a statement. “We anticipate that the move will have no impact on operations.”

The coronavirus pandemic changed how companies across the country use their offices, prompting some to reduce or cut their space altogether. And the impact has challenged building owners, developers and commercial real estate brokers to think creatively in order to win business.

The Woodcrest property, a “no frills, workhorse building,” was not on Bethesda’s list when it was looking for a new location, said Joel Meyer, the Intelica CRE commercial real estate broker who represented the property’s owner, Bamboo Equity Partners, in the lease deal. Intelica and Bamboo are affiliated companies.

So he sent an unsolicited proposal to the company offering a competitive rental rate, signage visible to Interstate 270 and upgrades to the common areas, like the conferencing center, that ultimately helped persuade Bethesda, he said.

“We chased this deal down,” Meyer said.

Many offices are still available for lease on the market, and landlords have to be aggressive and be willing to make changes in either renovating the space or lowering the rent price to compete, he said.

“Brokers and landlords need to have the tenacity to get out in front of deals ... instead of waiting,” Meyer said.