Beyond Housing has completed the development of 41 single family homes on Beachwood and Oakwood avenues in Pine Lawn.
“Pine Lawn Manor represents another significant milestone in our long-standing work in the 24:1 Community,” said Beyond Housing President and CEO Chris Krehmeyer, referring to the 24 north St. Louis County municipalities within the Normandy School District that Beyond Housing focuses on.
The $10.5 million affordable housing development has been in the works for years. The Missouri Housing Development Commission first approved $8.9 million in state and federal low income housing tax credits for the project in 2016.
The three-bedroom houses range in size from about 1,100 square-feet to almost 1,700 square-feet. Rents are expected to be around $615 per month, about three-quarters of the market rate.
St. Louis Equity Fund and Enterprise Bank and Trust helped finance the project. EM Harris Construction Company was the general contractor and Art & Architecture designed the houses.
The nonprofit Beyond Housing has completed several projects in the poor inner-ring suburb in recent years. They include Pine Lawn Homes, a $7 million development consisting of 31 three-bedroom single family homes completed in 2017; Vetter Place Apartments, 53 senior-living apartments completed in 2016; Pasadena Parkway, a half-mile street redevelopment and beautification project completed in 2019; and Pine Lawn Community Park, a development of a community green space and playground completed in 2019.
Beyond Housing also has lent money to the struggling suburb to help it pay its bills amid budget challenges.