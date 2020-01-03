Bi-State board approves new contract with Metro Transit union

ST. LOUIS — The Bi-State Development Agency board on Friday approved a new three-year contract with Metro Transit's main employee union.

The deal with Local 788 of the Amalgamated Transit Union calls for a 2.25% wage increase in the first year, followed by 3% pay hikes the following two years. The union's membership had OK'd the deal last month after rejecting an earlier contract offer in October.

The contract also increases shift differentials, night and weekend pay and boosts starting hourly pay. The board, meeting via a telephone conference call, voted unanimously in favor.

Negotiations on the contract — covering bus drivers, MetroLink operators, mechanics and clerical and maintenance workers — had dragged on for months.

The union's last regular contract expired in 2016 and an extension ended June 30.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



