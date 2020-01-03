You are the owner of this article.
Bi-State board approves new contract with Metro Transit union
Bi-State board approves new contract with Metro Transit union

ST. LOUIS   — The Bi-State Development Agency board on Friday approved a new three-year contract with Metro Transit's main employee union.

The deal with Local 788 of the Amalgamated Transit Union calls for a 2.25% wage increase in the first year, followed by 3% pay hikes the following two years. The union's membership had OK'd the deal last month after rejecting an earlier contract offer in October.

The contract also increases shift differentials, night and weekend pay and boosts starting hourly pay. The board, meeting via a telephone conference call, voted unanimously in favor.

Negotiations on the contract — covering bus drivers, MetroLink operators, mechanics and clerical and maintenance workers — had dragged on for months.

The union's last regular contract expired in 2016 and an extension ended June 30.

