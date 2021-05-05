Biden’s Labor Department rescinds Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Labor Department on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

“By withdrawing the independent contractor rule, we will help preserve essential worker rights and stop the erosion of worker protections that would have occurred had the rule gone into effect,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement.

“Too often, workers lose important wage and related protections when employers misclassify them as independent contractors,” he said.

Walsh told Reuters in an interview last week that a lot of U.S. gig workers should be classified as “employees” who deserve work benefits. His comments signaled a shift in policy and hurt stocks of companies such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc that employ gig labor.

Gig workers are independent contractors who perform on-demand services, including as drivers, delivering groceries or providing childcare — and are one-third more likely to be Black or Latino, according to an Edison Research poll.