Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

Remdesivir is the only COVID-19 treatment ICER has assessed so far. Steven Pearson, a Harvard academic who started ICER, said it will likely review more coronavirus treatments if they make it to market, including potentially those being developed by Regeneron and Eli Lilly and Co. that use antibodies to generate an immune response. The two companies declined to comment.

ICER’s assessments are not used to deny care to patients based on their health, Pearson said. Rather, the formula helps insurers or government programs choose the most cost-effective treatment for a specific condition, based on its price and benefit in providing a better quality of life. Pearson pointed out that the formula has long been used in the health systems of countries including England, Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden.

“We don’t think of them as hotbeds of discrimination against sick people,” he said, “and neither are we.”

Phony grassroots campaign

The industry has followed the same playbook before: soliciting criticism from outside groups — some of which it finances or staffs — to create the impression of a broad-based patient uprising against ICER’s pricing assessments rather than an industry push to protect profits.