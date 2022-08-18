Big Shark Bicycle Co. to open at City Foundry

ST. LOUIS — Big Shark Bicycle Co. will open a location at Midtown entertainment and office district City Foundry STL later this year.
The local retail chain, which has three stores and a training facility in the region, will occupy 4,183 square feet near Alamo Drafthouse movie theater on the western side of City Foundry, according to a release.
The shop will feature a showroom and offer full-service repairs, bikes and other products, including a City Foundry-exclusive bicycle model.
The new Big Shark shop will also be near the Brickline Greenway, a more than 10-mile bike and pedestrian trail that is expected to connect to City Foundry from other parts of the city.
"This is a huge draw for us, naturally," Big Shark owner Mike Weiss said in a statement.
City Foundry is a more than $300 million redevelopment of the former Federal-Mogul site. Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, a Puttshack mini golf concept and other retail are slated to join Fresh Thyme grocery. City Foundry’s office component opened in 2020.
Its next phase, currently under construction, will include apartments and more office and retail space. City Foundry is located just east of Ikea, at 3730 Foundry Way, off Forest Park Parkway.
