Big Tech to tangle with Washington lawmakers in antitrust showdown

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of four of America’s largest tech firms will testify before U.S. Congress on Wednesday in a hearing that promises a healthy dose of political theater, while also offering a window into the thinking of lawmakers trying to rein in Big Tech.

Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet Inc.-owned Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook — who together represent about $5 trillion of the U.S. economy — are set to speak before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel.

Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline has been looking in to allegations by critics that the companies have hurt competitors and consumers with their business practices and seemingly insatiable appetite for data.

The CEOs plan to defend themselves by saying they themselves face competition and by pushing back against claims they are dominant, which has led to fears the hearing will bring up little new information to hold the companies accountable in the long term.

The hearing marks the first time the four CEOs have appeared together before lawmakers, and will also be the first-ever appearance of Bezos before Congress.