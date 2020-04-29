Big U.S. banks cry foul over temporary exclusion from small business lending program

WASHINGTON — Wall Street banks criticized the U.S. government on Wednesday after the Small Business Administration said it would temporarily close its Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus to all but the country's smallest lenders.

The agency said it would only accept loans from banks with assets of $1 billion or less from 4 p.m. (EDT) until midnight on Wednesday.

"In addition to ensuring access for the smallest lenders, we expect that providing this reserved processing time today will enhance the SBA’s loan system performance,” the SBA and U.S. Treasury said in a statement, referring to technology problems the program has been experiencing.

The move appeared to be aimed at addressing fears that small lenders which predominantly serve minority-owned businesses would have to compete with big banks for the program's more than $310 billion after they exhausted money ring-fenced for them on Tuesday.

There are approximately 3,862 commercial banks with assets of less than $1 billion, according to 2019 regulatory data, although many credit unions and other community lenders would also be small enough to use the new reserve window.