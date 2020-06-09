Billions in COVID relief go to biggest hospital chains as smaller rivals await aid

Tenet put about 10% of the company’s employees, or 11,000 people, on furlough when the pandemic hit, and some are still waiting to be called back.

Rittenmeyer “needs to show more shared sacrifice,” said Michael Pryce-Jones, senior corporate governance analyst at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents some Tenet workers. “It’s not just the paycheck people are going without. It’s the risk some workers are taking with COVID-19.”

Caston and other employees at HCA and Tenet echoed complaints from frontline workers nationwide that their employers were not investing enough in protective equipment.

The company “seems to forget that it cannot make money for shareholders if workers like me do not have the equipment we need to care for patients,” Caston said.

Both HCA and Tenet told Reuters they had gone to great lengths to ensure staff have the appropriate protective gear, in accordance with government guidelines.

Asking for more

Overall, Congress has allocated $175 billion to hospitals, doctors and other medical providers to compensate them for higher expenses during the COVID-19 response and for the revenue lost through suspension of surgeries, cancer screenings and routine care.