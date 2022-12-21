 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BioGenerator announces leadership change

ST. LOUIS — The president of BioSTL's startup arm, BioGenerator, will retire from that position effective Jan. 1, the groups announced Wednesday.

Dr. Eric Gulve became president of BioGenerator in 2009. He will step down on Jan. 1, but will continue to serve as executive vice president of BioSTL until mid-2023. Charlie Bolten, who currently serves as senior managing director of BioGenerator, will succeed him as president.

"Working on behalf of the St. Louis bioscience entrepreneurial community has been the greatest privilege of my career," Gulve said in a statement. "I know that under Charlie's leadership, the organization will continue to grow, thrive and make an even greater impact on the St. Louis startup community and the region's economy."

BioGenerator has invested $39 million in more than 100 St. Louis bioscience companies since it was founded. Those companies have gone on to raise more than $2.6 billion in follow-on capital.

