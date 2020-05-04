You are the owner of this article.
BJC announces furloughs, cost-cutting
BJC announces furloughs, cost-cutting

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare announced cost-cutting measures Monday, including furloughs and cuts to executive pay.

The organization is identifying employees across the organization who will be furloughed for a minimum of eight weeks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals nationwide have contended with increased spending for supplies, alongside reduced revenues from canceled elective care. BJC said Monday that it has purchased millions of pieces of personal protective equipment.

"Each of these decisions was the right one for our team members and the patients to whom they provide care," BJC president and CEO Rich Liekweg said in a statement. "However, the negative impacts on BJC’s operations and finances have been significant and this morning, we announced to our 31,000 caregivers that we would be undertaking additional expense savings measures to align our costs with our current and projected reimbursements for the care we are providing."

BJC will suspend its 401(k) and 403(b) employer match for the rest of the year. Annual salary increases will be delayed. Some employees will have hours reduced.

Directors, vice presidents, presidents and members of executive leadership will have pay reduced between 5% and 25%.

BJC has also frozen hiring for all "non-patient facing positions," Liekweg said in the release. Business travel and construction projects have also stopped.

Jackie Tischler, BJC's chief people officer, said in the release that the organization will cover medical and dental premiums during the furloughs.

Furloughed employees will be able to apply for unemployment benefits.

BJC HealthCare logo

