BJC head elected board chair at Missouri Hospital Association

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare President and CEO Richard Liekweg will chair the Missouri Hospital Association's board of trustees for 2023, the industry group announced Wednesday.

Liekweg will be responsible for overseeing the board's activities, advising the association, testifying before state and federal legislative committees, and acting as a spokesperson for Missouri hospitals. His one-year term began on Jan. 1.

In a statement Wednesday, association President and CEO Jon Doolittle noted that Liekweg's election as board chair comes at an important time for hospitals here.

"As the state's hospitals address the pandemic's influence on finance, the health care workforce and health disparities, strong and visionary leadership will be needed to refocus on delivery of health and care," Doolittle said.

Liekweg became CEO of BJC in 2018. He joined BJC in 2009, from the University of California San Diego Medical Center. Before that, he worked for 16 years at the Duke University Health System.