BJC HealthCare unveiled a new hospital in Creve Coeur Tuesday, replacing a structure that was built 50 years ago.
The new Barnes-Jewish West County hospital is a 260,000-square-foot facility, located at 12634 Olive Blvd. The company broke ground on the project in May 2017.
The facility has 64 private rooms, 14 operating rooms and four intensive care unit rooms.
It is located behind the existing facility, which was first build in 1969, as Faith Hospital, and was later sold to BJC HealthCare. The existing hospital will be replaced with green space and parking.
The hospital also has the capacity to add 32 additional rooms and two more operating rooms, according to a press release.
"We have been able to provide exceptional patient care," said Yoany Finetti, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for the hospital.
"With increased capacity, increased technology and a spacious environment, we are going to be able to attract and serve our community much better," Finetti added.
The hospital will open on Nov. 5.