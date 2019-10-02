BJC HealthCare announced plans Wednesday to increase its minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour, a marked increase from the organization's current minimum rate of $10.10 per hour.
The nonprofit health care organization will build up to the new rate over the course of two years, first increasing its minimum wage to $12.65 per hour on October 27.
The minimum hourly pay will increase to $14 in fall 2020, and hit $15 in fall 2021.
More than 3,500 current employees will receive the initial increase, the company said.
"BJC is an organization of people taking care of people, and it’s important that our 31,000 team members receive competitive pay and benefits," said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO, in a statement.
This change, he said, will hopefully help attract and retain talented employees.
The minimum wage for the state of Missouri is $8.60 per hour.