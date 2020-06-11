BJC leader urges continued precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Compared with earlier stages of the pandemic, over the past couple of weeks there has been a higher proportion of COVID-19 infections among Missourians between the ages of 25 and 49, a BJC HealthCare leader said Thursday.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Chief Clinical Officer and infectious disease specialist at Washington University, said the data is preliminary, and it is unclear if these are new infections, or if the trend was driven by more liberal testing. He said Memorial Day travel probably led to some uptick in cases. So far it hasn't resulted in a major surge, and he said it is still too early to determine whether there have been increased cases as a result of recent, large protests following the death of George Floyd.

"We are fully supportive of the need for exercising freedom of speech and tackling the incredibly important problem of racism," Dunagan said. He advised that protesters wear masks, maintain 6 feet of distance if possible, and practice hand hygiene. People who are sick or have symptoms should stay home and find other ways to protest, he said.

According to state data, on May 23 the 25 to 49-year-old age group made up 34% of cases in Missouri. As of Thursday afternoon, that age group makes up 37.6% of the state's cases.