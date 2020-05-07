BJC outlines plan to restart elective care

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare, like other major hospital systems in the region, is making plans to start adding back procedures that had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it canceled elective procedures in March, BJC has only been performing emergency and urgent procedures that could not be delayed, said Dr. Bruce Hall, vice president and chief quality officer at BJC HealthCare, and professor of surgery at Washington University.

BJC's hospital in Boone County opened up more procedures this week. On May 11, the rest of the system will also start adding back emergency and time-sensitive procedures that have been delayed.

Other elective procedures will hopefully follow after May 18, Hall said, when city and county stay-at-home restrictions lift. The BJC system has not declared an exact date, and is paying close attention to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Hall cautioned that even as the system adds back procedures, the hospital landscape will look different than it did in January.

Social distancing rules will still be in place. Virtually everyone will wear a mask. There may be fewer appointments available, because they must be spread out.