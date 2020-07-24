BJC taps WashU professor to tackle regional health disparities

Jason Purnell, a professor at Washington University studying health equity, will lead BJC Healthcare's community health programs.
BJC, which runs 15 hospitals in Missouri and Illinois and employs more than 31,000, said in a statement that Purnell's appointment accelerates the organization's work to eliminate health disparities in St. Louis.
In his new role, Purnell will be responsible for the development of BJC's community health programs and ensuring their responsiveness to community needs. Purnell will be focusing on several key areas, including infant mortality and access to mental health services. His appointment begins in early September.
Purnell has been an advocate for health equity in St. Louis as a chair of Health Equity Works, a public health initiative of the Washington University Brown School of social work, public health and social policy. He and his team in 2014 published a seminal study of Black health disparities, called For the Sake of All.
During the pandemic, Purnell has been leading the regional COVID-19 response team aiming to address the needs of vulnerable populations.
In the St. Louis area, Black residents have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. Last year, the number of opioid-related deaths among Black men in St. Louis County jumped 47% even as overall opioid deaths decreased.
