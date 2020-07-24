BJC taps WashU professor to tackle regional health disparities

Jason Purnell, a professor at Washington University studying health equity, will lead BJC Healthcare's community health programs.

BJC, which runs 15 hospitals in Missouri and Illinois and employs more than 31,000, said in a statement that Purnell's appointment accelerates the organization's work to eliminate health disparities in St. Louis.

In his new role, Purnell will be responsible for the development of BJC's community health programs and ensuring their responsiveness to community needs. Purnell will be focusing on several key areas, including infant mortality and access to mental health services. His appointment begins in early September.