BJC to offer full-tuition scholarships in a bid to attract nurses

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare will offer full-tuition scholarships to nursing students who agree to work for the system for three years after graduation, the health system’s latest effort to bridge existing and looming staffing shortages and boost the industry’s workforce.

The scholarships will begin in the fall semester at the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College. Recipients will be offered jobs at one of BJC’s 14 hospitals after they graduate, and must commit to work for the health system for three years.

Angela Clark, president of Goldfarb, said the program is intended to help alleviate shortages of health care workers and take down one of the largest barriers that deters people from getting a degree in nursing.

The scholarships cover tuition, which can be up to $55,000 for a bachelor’s degree, but not housing, textbooks or living expenses.

Clark said she didn’t know how many students would receive scholarships in the incoming class — it will depend on who qualifies. This summer, the scholarships were piloted with 30 students.

Students applying to Goldfarb must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to qualify for the scholarships. Upon graduation, recipients must pass the National Council Licensure Exam and obtain their state nursing license.

The scholarships are one of many steps health systems have taken in recent years to try to address the staffing shortages that have grown increasingly dire over the course of the pandemic.

A Missouri Hospital Association survey of 128 hospitals statewide found that staff turnover hit record levels this year, with vacancy in registered nurse positions at hospitals hitting 20%, up from 10% in 2019.

In 2020, SSM Health started using an app that allows prequalified health care workers to pick up one-off shifts. More recently, the Mercy health system has adopted a ‘gig worker’ option. BJC invested $50 million earlier this year to increase nurse salaries.

Denise Murphy, chief nurse officer for BJC HealthCare, said hospitals will have to be innovative to attract and retain enough nurses in the coming years.

“Our commitment,” Murphy said, “is to explore every avenue that could be an entry point for people to get a bachelor’s degree in nursing.”

“We’ve been talking for some time about, what can we do to take the tuition burden away?” Murphy said. “We want some commitment that if we educate you, you’ll stay with us.”