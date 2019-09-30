Blackstone Group Inc. said on Monday it would buy U.S. industrial warehouse properties from Colony Capital Inc. in a $5.9 billion deal, capitalizing on the e-commerce boom.
The deal by one of the world’s biggest property investors comes at a time when companies are spending billions of dollars to snap up logistics assets as a surge in e-commerce activity spurs demand for delivery and warehouse services.
The deal consists of 60 million square feet across 465 warehouses in 26 U.S. markets, including St. Louis, where Colony has 1.355 million square feet of warehouse space, according to its website. Its local portfolio includes the Trane Distribution Center at 20 Corporate Woods Drive in Bridgeton.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is expected to garner net proceeds in excess of $1.2 billion to Colony.
The Wall Street Journal had reported on the deal earlier on Monday.
Colony Capital is run by businessman Thomas J. Barrack Jr., a friend and ally of President Donald Trump.