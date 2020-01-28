Blink and you missed it: the U.S. yield curve inverted again

NEW YORK — A closely watched bond market phenomenon has again flashed yellow, but investors are loathe to give it much weight.
Yields on the 10-year Treasury note briefly fell below those of the 3-month bill early Tuesday for the first time since October, on concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus. An inverted yield curve has historically been an indicator of looming recession as it tends to reflect worries over future growth among bond investors.
However, worries about the coronavirus have so far done little to shake the upbeat growth views many investors and analysts had going into 2020.
“The state of the U.S. economy seems to be steady as she goes,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management. “To really forecast any chance of near-term recession I think I’d need to see more fundamental support from economic indicators, not just relying on the yield curve.”
Various portions of the Treasury yield curve inverted in 2019 for the first time in years, sparking concerns that a recession may be looming. Some of those worries faded after the Federal Reserve delivered three rate cuts and said it is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the near future, buoying prices for stocks and boosting investor bullishness: a recent UBS Global Wealth Management survey of high-net worth investors showed that 94% expected positive returns in 2020, while a fund manager poll from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed stock allocations at their highest level in 17 months.
Tuesday’s brief inversion came as investors rushed back into Treasuries and other haven assets, sending U.S. government bond prices higher and pushing down yields.
“You have the feeling of a fragile global economy that is relying on support from central banks and a situation where lots of risky assets appear ... moderately overvalued,” said Thanos Bardas, global co-head investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman.
U.S. stock markets were on track to erase most of the previous day’s losses Tuesday after falling to a two-week low a day before. But investors remain concerned over how severe travel restrictions and other measures to contain the virus will impact China’s economy and ripple through the rest of the world. China’s economy — the world’s second largest — is already expected to expand at its slowest pace in three decades this year, a Reuters poll found earlier this month.
Some are also grappling with contradictory signals over growth in the United States. Lackluster business spending and a contracting manufacturing sector have been weak spots for the U.S. economy, while inflation has also remained low. Yet jobs growth has been solid, with the jobless rate at a 50-year low, and consumer spending strong.
At the same time, the U.S. curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years, offering a false signal just once in that time. Yet the inversion offers few clues on when a recession will actually hit.
The phenomenon may also be a less effective recession indicator these days, thanks to persistently low inflation expectations and unprecedented stimulus from the Fed and other global central banks.
“The market is pretty comfortable with what the Fed is going to do, and that is nothing,” said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. “I’m in the camp still that that indicator was a false one, but I could be wrong.”
_______________
Our earlier story, “Countdown to recession: What an inverted yield curve means,” also from Reuters, posted at 12:55 p.m.
NEW YORK — A dramatic rally in Treasuries this week led some key parts of the U.S. yield curve to reinvert, a signal that has traditionally been bearish for the U.S. economy.
The curve between two-year and five-year notes inverted on Monday for the first time since December, and the three-month, 10-year curve briefly turned negative on Tuesday for the first time since October.
Long-dated yields dropped as fears over the economic impact of China’s coronavirus led investors to seek out safe-haven assets.
The move has offset optimism heading into the year that growth and inflation would pick up, after the United States and China in December agreed to de-escalate their trade war.
The gap between three-month and 10-year yields is closely watched. An inversion, when 10-year yields fall below those on three-month bills, has in the past been a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.
This part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Still, while a recession may be likely to follow, the timing is uncertain, and loose monetary policy globally could result in any downturn taking longer to materialize.
Some analysts also think that the relative attractiveness of U.S. bonds to those in Europe and Japan, many of which have negative yields, is keeping longer-dated yields below where they would otherwise be, reducing the accuracy of the yield curve inversion as a recession signal.
What is the Treasury yield curve?
The yield curve is a plot of the yields on all Treasury maturities — debt sold by the federal government — ranging from 1-month bills to 30-year bonds.
In normal circumstances, it has an arcing, upward slope because bond investors expect to be compensated more for taking on the added risk of owning bonds with longer maturities.
When yields further out on the curve are substantially higher than those near the front, the curve is referred to as steep. So a 30-year bond will deliver a much higher yield than a 2-year note.
When the gap, or “spread,” is narrow, it is referred to as a flat curve. In that situation, a 10-year note, for instance, may offer only a modestly higher yield than a 3-year note.
What is a curve inversion?
On rare occasions, some or all of the yield curve ceases to be upward sloping. This occurs when shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones and is called an inversion.
While various economic or market commentators may focus on different parts of the yield curve, any inversion of the yield curve tells the same story: An expectation of weaker growth in the future.
In March, inversion of the yield curve hit 3-month T-bills for the first time in about 12 years when the yield on 10-year notes dropped below those for 3-month securities.
It has traded in positive territory since October, with the exception of Tuesday’s brief inversion.
The curve between 2-year and 10-year notes, which is also watched as a recession indicator, inverted for the first time since 2007 in August. It has been positive since early September.
Why does inversion matter?
Yield curve inversion is a classic signal of a looming recession.
The U.S. curve has inverted before each recession in the past 50 years. It offered a false signal just once in that time.
When short-term yields climb above longer-dated ones, it signals short-term borrowing costs are more expensive than longer-term loan costs.
Under these circumstances, companies often find it more expensive to fund their operations, and executives tend to temper or shelve investments. Consumer borrowing costs also rise and consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slows.
The economy eventually contracts and unemployment rises.
Why does the curve invert at all?
Shorter-dated securities are highly sensitive to interest rate policy set by a central bank such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Longer-dated securities are more influenced by investors’ expectations for future inflation because inflation is anathema to bond holders.
So, when the Fed is raising rates, as it did for three years, that pushes up yields on shorter-dated bonds at the front of the curve. And when future inflation is seen as contained, as it is now because higher borrowing costs are expected to become a drag on the economy, investors are willing to accept relatively modest yields on long-dated bonds at the back end of the curve.