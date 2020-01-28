Blink and you missed it: the U.S. yield curve inverted again

The gap between three-month and 10-year yields is closely watched. An inversion, when 10-year yields fall below those on three-month bills, has in the past been a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.

This part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Still, while a recession may be likely to follow, the timing is uncertain, and loose monetary policy globally could result in any downturn taking longer to materialize.

Some analysts also think that the relative attractiveness of U.S. bonds to those in Europe and Japan, many of which have negative yields, is keeping longer-dated yields below where they would otherwise be, reducing the accuracy of the yield curve inversion as a recession signal.

What is the Treasury yield curve?

The yield curve is a plot of the yields on all Treasury maturities — debt sold by the federal government — ranging from 1-month bills to 30-year bonds.

In normal circumstances, it has an arcing, upward slope because bond investors expect to be compensated more for taking on the added risk of owning bonds with longer maturities.