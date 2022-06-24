Block to cover abortion travel expenses for US employees

Block Inc., the payments company previously known as Square Inc., will cover expenses for U.S. employees who must travel more than 100 miles for abortions, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The policy will come into effect from July 1, according to the source, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Block — co-founded by St. Louis natives Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey — has over 5,000 employees around the world, including more than 850 in various roles in St. Louis.