BMO is extending to the St. Louis area its grant program that aims to help homebuyers in underserved neighborhoods.

The bank said it can offer up to $13,000 through its Welcome Home Grant program to eligible borrowers. The goal, according to a release, is to help buyers in underserved communities access the credit they need to become homeowners.

Eligible borrowers can receive up to $25,000 in assistance when the grant is combined with other home financing programs, according to the release.

BMO launched the program last year in Chicago and Phoenix.

The funds are reserved for full applications until July 31.