 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bob's Seafood in University City to close after 44 years

  • 0
Olive Blvd. in University City

Lobsters sit in a tank at Bob's Seafood on the south side of Olive Blvd. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in University City. Bob's Seafood has been in operation since 1978. A diverse set of businesses line both sides of Olive Blvd. between I-170 and McKnight Rd. The area is being sought after by a developer. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business. 

The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week. 

"Thank you all for your support these last 44 years," the post reads. 

The owner, Bob Mepham, could not be immediately reached for comment.

University City had targeted the property for eminent domain for Markets at Olive, a mixed-use development to be built on both sides of Olive Boulevard. Costco Wholesale is anchoring the development. 

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News