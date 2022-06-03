Bob's Seafood to close after 44 years

UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business.

The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week.

"Thank you all for your support these last 44 years," the post reads.

The owner, Bob Mepham, could not be immediately reached for comment.

University City had targeted the property for eminent domain for Markets at Olive, a mixed-use development to be built on both sides of Olive Boulevard. Costco Wholesale is anchoring the development.

