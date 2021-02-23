 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boeing begins assembly of T-7A Red Hawk trainer
0 comments

Boeing begins assembly of T-7A Red Hawk trainer

{{featured_button_text}}
T-7 Red Hawk

Boeing in 2018 won the competition to build the U.S. Air Force's new training jet, a contract expected to keep the company's north St. Louis County plant busy churning out T-7 jets well into the 2030s (Photo courtesy of Boeing).

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Boeing announced Tuesday that it has begun assembling the U.S. Air Force's new  T-7A Red Hawk training jet, a program expected to keep production lines here busy into the next decade.

In September 2018, Boeing and partner Saab won a hotly contested $9.2 billion contract to build 351 of the jets for the Air Force. Boeing hopes that the jet could eventually be outfitted with weapons and sold to U.S. allies, and the company is in discussions with the U.S. Navy about that branch's potential adoption of the training jet.

Workers at Boeing's north St. Louis County campus will initially assemble about one fighter per month but will ramp up production to as many as four or five per month as the Air Force contract progresses.

Boeing employs nearly 16,000  people in the St. Louis area, with about 12,100 at its St. Louis County defense site. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Price spike forces buyers out of new-car market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports