Boeing begins assembly of T-7A Red Hawk trainer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Boeing announced Tuesday that it has begun assembling the U.S. Air Force's new T-7A Red Hawk training jet, a program expected to keep production lines here busy into the next decade.

In September 2018, Boeing and partner Saab won a hotly contested $9.2 billion contract to build 351 of the jets for the Air Force. Boeing hopes that the jet could eventually be outfitted with weapons and sold to U.S. allies, and the company is in discussions with the U.S. Navy about that branch's potential adoption of the training jet.

Workers at Boeing's north St. Louis County campus will initially assemble about one fighter per month but will ramp up production to as many as four or five per month as the Air Force contract progresses.

Boeing employs nearly 16,000 people in the St. Louis area, with about 12,100 at its St. Louis County defense site.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.